11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 3

Twentynine-year-old visually challenged Ajay Singh is the lone Class IV employee at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Multipurpose), located near Books Market, in the city. He handles routine tasks like ringing the school bell, conveying messages to teachers, opening and closing the school gate and others dedicatedly. Eleven out of 12 Class IV staff posts are lying vacant in this ‘smart’ school.

Ajay Singh, a visually challenged employee, rings the bell at Government Senior Secondary School (Multipurpose), Ludhiana.

Due to shortage of Class IV employees, there is no one available to perform other tasks in the school. So, the school staff has demanded that the government must fill the vacant posts of Class IV employee at the earliest.

When MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who is also chairman of the Punjab Legislative Assembly committee on panchayati raj institutions, visited this government school on Saturday, the staff raised the issue of Class IV employees’ shortage with him.

Ajay, who is a graduate, said whatever work is assigned to him inside school, he does it. Using his stick, he counts steps and reaches classrooms if any message is to be conveyed to a teacher. He is aware of the location of classrooms in school. He rings the school bell on time.

A teacher said, “Ajay has been performing his duty dedicatedly and honestly since 2016. But, Ajay can’t be assigned any task like other employee as he cannot see at all due to complete blindness. For example, there is no sweeper available in the school. Teachers get the school cleaned with students help. There is no gardener in school. Besides, there is no Class IV employee to deliver mail or other documents at the DEO office or any office of the Education Department. Such tasks are done by teachers themselves.”

The school runs in two shifts - morning and evening. Ajay works in morning shift, but there is no Class IV employee available during the evening shift.

School principal Navdeep Romana informed the MLA that the school was established in 1875. Around 4,000 to 5,000 students studied in the school every year, the principal said. A lecturer, Varinder Pathak said MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had given them assurance to get all issues related to school resolved.

One employee for morning shift

