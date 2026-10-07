DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 11 peddlers held as Ludhiana police crack down on drugs

11 peddlers held as Ludhiana police crack down on drugs

Ludhiana police make arrests in single day under Yudh Nashian Virudh

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel search a commuter’s bag during a special operation in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Advertisement

At least 11 alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday and 10 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as the police intensified their crackdown on the drug network. The operation was a part of the state government’s flagship campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

It included police-public outreach, school awareness drives and strict compliance checks across the city.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma confirmed that the police had intensified the crackdown on drug peddlers and networks.

Advertisement

Sharma added that ‘Saanjh’ staff, along with the Division 1 Station-House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP Central), conducted a special awareness session to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of a drug-free life.

The Traffic Education Cell conducted an interactive session focusing on road safety rules and anti-drug awareness for students, added Sharma.

Advertisement

He said police officers delivered an awareness lecture educating students about preventive measures and resisting drug exposure.

“Under the jurisdiction of Division 1 police station, teams executed a comprehensive cordon and search operation (CASO) in the railway station area to maintain heightened security and deter criminal activity,” he said.

Sharma added that he presided over a village defence committee (VDC) meeting at Bains village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sarabha Nagar police station.

“I interacted with the residents to address local safety concerns and strengthen community intelligence sharing,” the CP said.

In Division 4, the police conducted surprise checks at chemist shops and medical stores in Qila Mohalla. Sales records and controlled medicines were verified to prevent the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs.

“Public dialogues were also conducted to address local security concerns and reinforce trust between the public and police personnel.

The police reaffirm zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling and remain steadfast in the mission to make Ludhiana a drug-free city through strict enforcement, public vigilance and proactive community engagement,” the statement added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP City) Alam Vijay Singh also led a CASO at various public places and targeted localities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts