11 peddlers held as Ludhiana police crack down on drugs

At least 11 alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday and 10 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as the police intensified their crackdown on the drug network. The operation was a part of the state government’s flagship campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

It included police-public outreach, school awareness drives and strict compliance checks across the city.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma confirmed that the police had intensified the crackdown on drug peddlers and networks.

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Sharma added that ‘Saanjh’ staff, along with the Division 1 Station-House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP Central), conducted a special awareness session to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of a drug-free life.

The Traffic Education Cell conducted an interactive session focusing on road safety rules and anti-drug awareness for students, added Sharma.

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He said police officers delivered an awareness lecture educating students about preventive measures and resisting drug exposure.

“Under the jurisdiction of Division 1 police station, teams executed a comprehensive cordon and search operation (CASO) in the railway station area to maintain heightened security and deter criminal activity,” he said.

Sharma added that he presided over a village defence committee (VDC) meeting at Bains village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sarabha Nagar police station.

“I interacted with the residents to address local safety concerns and strengthen community intelligence sharing,” the CP said.

In Division 4, the police conducted surprise checks at chemist shops and medical stores in Qila Mohalla. Sales records and controlled medicines were verified to prevent the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs.

“Public dialogues were also conducted to address local security concerns and reinforce trust between the public and police personnel.

The police reaffirm zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling and remain steadfast in the mission to make Ludhiana a drug-free city through strict enforcement, public vigilance and proactive community engagement,” the statement added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP City) Alam Vijay Singh also led a CASO at various public places and targeted localities.