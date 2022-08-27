11 sewage samples collected from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

To check the pollution level in the Buddha Nullah and its causes, a team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) along with officials of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, SAS Nagar, collected 11 samples of sewage water/effluent from different locations in the city.

MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said the team of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator took samples of ‘treated’ sewage/effluent from outlets of two units of sewerage treatment plant at Bhattian, three common effluent treatment plants, various dyeing units and electroplating units.

He said representatives of these units were present at the time of collection of the samples.

Notably, the Rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah project is underway in the city. Around 10 days ago, the Punjab Pollution Control Board had also taken samples from the nullah. Now, the MC got samples collected from various points to check the pollution level.