11 siphon off maternity benefits, booked

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 21

The Ludhiana police on Sunday registered a case against the 11 employees of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) of Ludhiana branches for fraudulently transferring the maternity benefits of insured women into fictitious bank accounts of women and then withdrawing the same. The case was registered after 2.5-year long probe and a thorough inquiry conducted by the ADCP (Headquarters), Ludhiana.

The booked accused have been identified as Lakhbir Singh of Gujjarwal village, Gurmeet Singh of Dehlon, Shashi Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Lal Singh of Khanpur, Vijay Kumar of Delhi, Meenakshi of Dugri, Avtar Singh, Praveen Kumar, Mandhir Singh, Manhis Paseaza and Jaswant Singh.

A case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered on the complaint of Sunil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Director (Admin), ESI Corporation.

In his complaint, Yadav stated that the ESIC provides certain benefits like medical benefit, sickness benefit, maternity benefits etc to the insured persons and their family members. Maternity benefit is payable to the insured woman on completion of eligibility conditions to compensate the loss of wages during or after the pregnancy. These cash benefits are released by the respective branch offices of ESIC to the account of insured women after scrutiny of claim made by her.

After suspicion of some fraudulent payment into other accounts than the insured persons, a special internal audit of maternity benefits for the period of April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 revealed that in 33 cases, payments were made to the persons who were not entitled for the payments. These persons in connivance with others caused wrongful gain to themselves and loss to ESI corporation to the tune of Rs 12. 21 lakhs. Out of that Rs 8.23 lakhs and interest of Rs1.75 lakh have been recovered from the culprit officials of the ESIC.

Police sources said during the enquiry, it has been found that the persons in whose account maternity benefits were transferred could not join the enquiry because of their incomplete addresses, even these names are fake names and the amount was also transferred in their accounts by using user ID on different dates. The guilty persons were suspended by the department and the amount which was wrongfully obtained by them was also recovered from them along with interest. The booked persons had themselves prepared the claims case and passed the claims into their bank accounts.

If during the course of investigation, it is found that forgery has also been committed, appropriate legal action be taken accordingly. The investigating officer may be directed to examine the involvement of Dhanpat Rai and Shakti Rana during the course of investigation, states an investigation report.