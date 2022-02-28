11 test positive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

Eleven persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,671 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,273 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.87 per cent. There were 58 active cases in the district and 48 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 11 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these, 10 patients belong to Ludhiana, while one is from other district. Today no patient was on ventilator support. Till date, a total of 33,12,619 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,88,240 were found negative.

Samples of 4,144 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.