11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 5

Even as the weather has improved a wee bit in the region with a rise in temperature, the railway schedule — thrown out of gear due to persistent fog and extreme weather conditions — is yet to take a turn for the better.

As a result, passengers, including elderly people, women and children, are helpless to wait for hours for their delayed trains or change plans after some trains are cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The Railways announced the cancellation of 11 trains while the same number of trains were running behind schedule on Sunday.

A majority of frustrated passengers who were left in the lurch due erratic running of trains complained also of inadequate arrangements at the sitting/ waiting area at the railway station and platforms, and poor quality of food and other eatables sold at the platforms.

The trains cancelled for the day included 12241/42 Amritsar- Chandigarh-Amritsar Express, 14217/ 18 Chandigarh- Varanasi-Chandigarh Unchaahar Express, 12717 Kolkata-Amritsar-Akaltakht Express, 14505/ 06 Amritsar- Nangal Dam -Amritsar Express, 14617/18 Banmankhi-Amritsar-Jansewa Express, 14674 Amritsar- Jaynagar Shaheed Express, 15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express and 19614 Amritsar- Ajmer Express.

Trains running late

1 to 3 hours: 14615 Lalkuan-Amritsar Express and 04503 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana Passenger.

Over 3 hours: 12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express, 12752 Jammu Tawi-Nanded and 33424 Amritsar-Gorakhpur Superfast Express.

5 to 7 hours: 22551 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Antyodaya Express, 13307 Dhanbad-Firozepur Ganga Sutlej Express, 12355 Patna-Jammu Tawi Archana Express, 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail and 12231 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express.