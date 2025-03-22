11 villages to get solar panels, lights in dist

The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has selected 11 villages for the installation of solar panels, lights, and pumps under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The scheme aims to promote sustainable energy in villages, namely Manuke, Rasulpur Malla, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Gill, Kila Raipur, Bhamia Kalan, Bassian, Baddowal, Dakha, Ghudani Kala and Rampur.

This initiative will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, enhance local economies, and improve the quality of life for residents. Further, the primary objective of the scheme is to empower rural communities by ensuring they have access to clean and

Advertisement

renewable energy.

The selected villages will participate in a competition starting on March 24, lasting for six months. Following which an inspection will be conducted by a committee and the village with the maximum solar energy production and utilisation will be awarded Rs 1 crore.