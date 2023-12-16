11-year-old girl attacked by elephant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

An 11-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was reportedly attacked by an elephant. The injured girl is presently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The elephant was accompanied by two mahouts.

As per the information, the victim resides in Guru Har Rai Nagar, located in the Salem Tabri area of the city. The injuries occurred when the elephant reportedly hit the girl with its trunk and she fell down. It is learned she will undergo surgery as required treatment now. No FIR has been registered in this regard so far.

When contacted Pritpal Singh, Range Officer of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department, said if the elephant attacked the girl, the family can complain to the police in this regard.

ACP Sumit Sood said the girl named Laxmi received injuries on her jaw and ear. However, her parents have not given any statement regarding the incident, he added.