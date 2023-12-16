11-year-old girl attacked by elephant

Ludhiana, December 15
An 11-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was reportedly attacked by an elephant. The injured girl is presently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The elephant was accompanied by two mahouts.
As per the information, the victim resides in Guru Har Rai Nagar, located in the Salem Tabri area of the city. The injuries occurred when the elephant reportedly hit the girl with its trunk and she fell down. It is learned she will undergo surgery as required treatment now. No FIR has been registered in this regard so far.
When contacted Pritpal Singh, Range Officer of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department, said if the elephant attacked the girl, the family can complain to the police in this regard.
ACP Sumit Sood said the girl named Laxmi received injuries on her jaw and ear. However, her parents have not given any statement regarding the incident, he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...