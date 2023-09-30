11-yr jail in drug case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 29

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Manila Chugh has convicted Krishan Kumar, aka Babloo, a resident of Isher Nagar, here, on the charges of illegally possessing 400 gm of heroin.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed upon him. A case against him was registered at the Moti Nagar police station on May 3, 2018.

According to prosecution, a police party was patrolling in the GLADA park, Sector 39. When they reached near Shani temple, they saw the suspect coming on foot. On seeing the police, he tried to flee the spot. On suspicion, he was apprehended. During search, 400 gm of heroin was seized from him.

During the trial, the suspect pleaded innocence but after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.

#drug menace