110 attend U-23 selection trials

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 16

As many as 110 players attended the (U-23) selection trials conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambarn Road today.

Satish Mangal, president, LDCA, said these players were watched by the selection panel, constituted by the association, which include Gagandeep Singh, Karan Goel and Bhart Malhotra. The selected players would be registered with the district cricket association centre where they would undergo training/coaching under the supervision of coaches and experts. —