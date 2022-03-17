110 attend U-23 selection trials

Ludhiana, March 16
As many as 110 players attended the (U-23) selection trials conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambarn Road today.
Satish Mangal, president, LDCA, said these players were watched by the selection panel, constituted by the association, which include Gagandeep Singh, Karan Goel and Bhart Malhotra. The selected players would be registered with the district cricket association centre where they would undergo training/coaching under the supervision of coaches and experts. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...