110 cattle, 35 acres and a fleet of vehicles: Unusual tale of Karamjit Kaur who runs dairy business like a pro in Ludhiana

“Except for an airplane and a train, I can drive anything,” says 49-year-old Karamjit Kaur as she supplies milk in huge cans to consumers in nearby villages. A resident of Rattowal village near Ludhiana, Karamjit deftfully manages crops in her fields, besides having a thriving dairy farm.

In fact, she is known to have taken her dairy business to such heights that her younger brother left his Canadian PR to join her in her work back in India.

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Never married, no apologies

Karamjit’s journey was not easy as she had to face taunts and criticism of relatives for not getting married. “My parents knew about my passion for farming, they never forced me to get married. Today, I am satisfied, happily living with my family — including my mother, brother and his family — and I remain busy with my work,” she said.

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A fleet of her own

Motorcycle, auto-rickshaw, SUV, tractor — you name it, Karamjit drives them all as she goes about her daily chores. There are over 110 cows and buffaloes in Karamjit’s dairy farm which produce around 10 quintals of milk on a daily basis, which she then supplies to consumers herself.

“In evenings, I remain occupied till late hours as I have to supply milk to many people. Apart from that, we have 35 acres of farm land, where rotational crops are sown. I take care of that too. Seeing my passion for farming, my younger brother, after living in Canada for many years, returned to India to join my business,” she says.

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‘I get whatever I want’: Karamjit on financial freedom

When asked if she had a message to give to women, she says, “Be independent so that you don’t have to look up to others to get something. Today, I get whatever I want for myself, be it a TV, a mobile phone, a vehicle or anything else. I also go overseas for vacations when I want to. What else can one ask for?”she questions.

When asked what her annual turnover is, she simply says, “Waheguru di bari mehar hai.” (God has been too kind).