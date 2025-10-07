DT
Home / Ludhiana / 113 cadets attend 10-day NCC annual training camp at vet varsity

113 cadets attend 10-day NCC annual training camp at vet varsity

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Cadets during the annual training camp at the GADVASU, Ludhiana.
An annual training camp (ATC) commenced at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. The camp began at 1 Punjab Remount and Veterinary Squadron, NCC, on the campus with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The 10-day camp aims to provide holistic training to NCC cadets, focusing on discipline, leadership, physical fitness and social responsibility. As many as 113 cadets from the College of Veterinary Science and Government Smart Senior Secondary School, PAU, joined the camp.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Col A Shrinivas Rao, Commanding Officer, 1 Punjab Remount and Veterinary Squadron, NCC, who addressed the cadets and emphasised the importance of commitment, teamwork and nation-building. He also encouraged cadets to actively participate in all camp activities, including drill, weapon training, cultural events, yoga and community service. During camp, the cadets also

participated in a blood donation camp.

