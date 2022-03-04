115 pupils compete in state-level quiz

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

A state-level quiz competition aimed at enhancing the subject knowledge and in depth understanding of science, maths, English and social science subjects, has drawn tremendous response from government school students. The competition was held at Government Meritorious School here today.

Forty six Class IX and X winners and 69 Class VI and VII winners from 23 districts took part in the competition.

The Director, State Council of Educational Research and training (SCERT), Punjab, Dr Jarnail Singh Kaleke, asked schools to organise more such academic programmes to generate interest of students in various subjects.

The winners were given cash awards and all participants received certificates.

The GSSS Randhawa Masanda (Jalandhar), GSSS Sher Singhwala (Faridkot) and Govt Adrsh Senior Secondary School (Bhatinda) grabbed first, secondary and third positions, respectively, in Class VI to VII category. The GGSS Smart School (Barnala), GSSS Giddranwali (Fazilka) and GHS Mandhar Kalan (Mukatsar) grabbed first, second and third slots, respectively, in Class IX to X category of the state level quiz.

The first, second and third state level winner in both the categories received cash awards of Rs2,500 , Rs1,500 and Rs1,150, respectively

“The participants in all subjects responded well to understanding, knowledge and learning outcomes. This quiz has nurtured more confidence amongst participants,” said Jaswinder Kaur, the DEO (Secondary education).