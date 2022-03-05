12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

The Dugri police on Thursday registered an attempt-to-murder case against 12 persons. The accused had tried to kill a boy by deliberately hitting cars into his motorcycle.

The accused are Pratham, Jass, Angad Mann, Harsh Ghuman and eight unknown persons.

The victim’s father Jaswinder Singh, resident of Vishal Nagar, told the police that on February 28 when his son Hemantbir Singh was coming home from school on his motorcycle, a speeding Corolla car rammed into his son’s motorcycle from behind and the way the car hit the motorcycle, it was clear case of an attempt to murder. Later, the accused also thrashed his son.

“My son suffered minor injuries in the accident. Then my son’s friend brought his Activa scooter and he was going to drop him at home. When they reached Flower Chowk, the accused came in two cars and rammed their cars into the scooter and injured my son and his friend. My son suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital,” alleged the victim’s father.

Investigating officer ASI Balvir Singh said after registering a case of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against the assailants, raids are being conducted to nab the accused.