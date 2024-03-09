12 booked for kidnapping, beating up man

Ludhiana, March 8
A man was kidnapped and beaten up by around 12 persons. The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against Sandeep a resident of Lohara, and 11 unidentified persons.
Complainant Rajinder Singh of Salem Tabri told the police that on March 1 he, along with his nephew, was present at Palam Enclave where Sandeep, along with his accomplices, came and beaten him. Later, they bundled him into a car and took him to Lohara. After thrashing him, they fled the scene.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...