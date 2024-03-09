12 booked for kidnapping, beating up man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

A man was kidnapped and beaten up by around 12 persons. The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against Sandeep a resident of Lohara, and 11 unidentified persons.

Complainant Rajinder Singh of Salem Tabri told the police that on March 1 he, along with his nephew, was present at Palam Enclave where Sandeep, along with his accomplices, came and beaten him. Later, they bundled him into a car and took him to Lohara. After thrashing him, they fled the scene.

