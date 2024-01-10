12 booked for selling SCO using fake papers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

The police have booked 12 persons for allegedly selling a shop-cum-office (SCO) in Urban Estate, Dugri, using fake documents. The complainant alleged that the accused had sold the SCO for Rs 5.5 crore by preparing forged documents.

The accused have been identified as Tarun Taneja, Harwinder Singh Sachdeva, Parminder Singh Sachdeva, Mandeep Singh, Upjeet Singh, Naresh Sharma, Harjinder Kang, Vijay, alias Sonu Mahajan, Deepak Ahuja, Laddi of Rahon Road Ludhiana, Manish Puri and Amit Kumar.

Deepak Kathuria (39), the complainant, alleged that the accused conspired to commit fraud by selling him a shop-cum-office (SCO) in Phase 1, Urban Estate Durgi, using forged documents. He alleged that the accused had created fake documents for an SCO spanning approximately 331.58 square yards, subsequently selling it to him for around Rs 5.5 crore.

A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused.