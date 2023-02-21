12 booths 'illegally' occupied in Dugri Phase I Market area

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 20

The Danga Peerit Action Committee — a body working to safeguard the interests of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims — has alleged that at least 12 booths in the Guru Ram Das Market located in the Dugri Phase I colony have been under unlawful possession for a long time.

The body has also alleged that the occupants of these booths are either running their own businesses or have even rented out the government properties in violation of law.

As per information provided by GLADA to Narinder Singh, a functionary of the panel, booth No. 6 in the market has its status in official records as ‘unallotted’, whereas in reality an eatery is said to be operating in the said booth.

In a complaint to the state government, Narinder Singh has alleged that some anti-social elements working for the land mafia, employees of the GLADA and a few riot victims are responsible for encroaching upon the unallotted booths.

“Not only this, certain riot victims, who have managed to get multiple allotments of booths and flats in Dugri, are also involved in renting out and sale purchase of booths and residential flats,” Narinder said.

A copy of this letter was given to SDO (Building Branch) with instructions that booth No. 6 be cleared from unlawful possession without delay. It has also been told that other booths in the area are also under illegal possession and they too be checked for any violation.

The action committee has asked the government to evict unlawful occupants from booths, launch criminal proceedings against guilty persons and probe the role of field staff and officials, who are allegedly making money in collusion with the land mafia and anti-social elements.