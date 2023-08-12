12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

A surprise checking conducted at the Central Jail here by prison staff led to the seizure of 12 cell phones. Of these, six were recovered from jail inmates while others were found abandoned on the jail premises.

Assistant Superintendent (jail) Avtar Singh said on July 19, jail staff conducted a surprise checking in the jail and seized three mobile phones from three jail inmates identified as Karamjit Singh, Ravinder Singh and Nayab Singh, alias Vicky. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates on Thursday and further probe launched to inquire about people who supplied mobiles to them.

Assistant Superintendent (jail) Surinderpal Singh said on July 30, he along with a team conducted a checking in the jail. Each nook and corner of the prisons was checked, which led to the recovery of six mobile phones. The phones were lying abandoned at various places on the jail premises. Suspecting that the mobiles might be abandoned by some inmates, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified suspects on Thursday. After identifying the inmates, their names would be added to the case.

Assistant Superintendent (jail) Kamaljit Singh said during a surprise checking on August 3, three cell phones were seized from inmates identified as Kulwinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

After registering a case against them, further probe was launched to inquire about the source which facilitated the entry of the banned items inside the jail.