12 cellphones found in jail

Ludhiana, February 16
Surprise checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones and 90 packets of tobacco. The phones were found abandoned on the jail premises.
The Jail Department registered a case against unknown jail inmates. Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal said 12 mobile phones were recovered during a checking on February 12. “The Jail Department will conduct a probe and the inmates involved will be identified soon,” said Lal.
