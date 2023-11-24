12 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana, November 23
On Thursday, 12 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which 10 were from urban and two from rural areas. A total of 1,154 cases of dengue have been reported so far from the district.
Today there were 79 active cases in the district, of which 62 belong to urban and 17 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.
People need to take precautions by wearing full sleeve shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents in houses and use mosquito nets where required. Everyone should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their houses or uncovered water kept in the house, particularly on the rooftop.
