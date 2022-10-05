12 held for gambling, Rs 7.50 lakh seized

Ludhiana, October 4
The Ludhiana police yesterday busted a gambling racket and arrested 12 persons. The police also seized Rs 7.50 lakh in cash from the spot.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on shops at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar from where the suspects were held red-handed.
The suspects have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Vivek , Upkar Singh, Ranbir Singh, Sanjiv, Aman, Ajay, Harpreet, Paramjit, Sanjiv Goyal and Parveen.
