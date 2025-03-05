Rs 12 lakh recovered in cyber fraud case

The Cyber Police station here has achieved a major success by recovering Rs 12 lakh in a fraud case. Cyber criminals had duped a 71-year-old retired principal of Rs 47.3 lakh by putting the victim under digital arrest. The recovered amount was transferred to the account of the victim.

SHO, Cyber Police station, inspector Satvir Singh, said the accused had duped the victim, a resident of Rajguru Nagar, of the money after telling her that she was involved in money laundering, and putting her under digital arrest for five days.

The suspect had forced the victim to transfer Rs 47.3 lakh in various bank accounts as ‘security’, promising to return the money once ‘things were cleared’ but after transferring the money, the victim had realised that she was cheated and lodged a police complaint.

The SHO said after receiving a complaint, the police had launched investigation and registered an FIR but by then the suspects had already withdrawn the money from the bank accounts in Mumbai, MP and other places.

“The cyber team had managed to freeze a bank account of the suspects having Rs 12 lakh and after proceedings, the amount was sent to the bank account of the victim. Further probe is on and the suspects are being identified,” the SHO said.

He claimed that it was the biggest recovery by the Ludhiana cyber team this year so far. The team is dedicated to help the public in every possible way. It is always available for senior citizens. “We request all citizens to report any such incidents immediately by dialing 1930 or visiting us at our office. We also request the younger generation to provide awareness about cyber frauds to their grandparents,” he said.