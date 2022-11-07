12-member CMC team presents papers in Singapore

Ludhiana, November 6
During the 14th World Stroke Congress conducted by the World Stroke Organization at Singapore from October 26-29, 12 members from the research team of Christian Medical College delivered 11 lectures, four short communications and presented 12 posters featuring the research work done in the Department of Neurology of the college.
The team was led by Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, Principal, Christian Medical College and Head of the Department of Neurology.
