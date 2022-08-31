12 members of Moosa gang nabbed with arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted the Moosa gang and arrested 12 of its members. The police also recovered nine pistols along with 61 live cartridges from them.

Were active in Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Mohali SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain said the gang was active in Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Kharar and Mohali. All the accused had a criminal past. Kingpin Moosa was facing seven cases, including of snatching, theft and dacoity planning. Another gang member Dheeraj was facing 13 cases. Amninder and Mandeep were facing 10 cases and three cases, respectively.

Of the nine pistols seized, five are of .32 bore and four of .315 bore.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh Moosa of Mandi Ahmedgarh (kingpin of the gang), Dheeraj Batta of Khanna, Amninder Singh Prince of Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh of Khanna, Harchet Singh Chetu of Khanna, Ankush Sharma of Khanna, Manish Kumar, alias Delhi, of Mandi Gobindgarh, Sandeep Kumar, alias Boxer, of Khanna, Jagvinder Singh Jampy of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh of Samrala, Gurpreet Singh Pappal of Mandi

Gobindgarh and Lakhvir Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh. The police also seized a Maruti Swift Dezire (bearing registration no. PB11B R 0277) and a Hyundai i20 vehicle (PB26H7445) from the gang members.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar and SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

The SSP said a tip-off was received that the Moosa gang had been looting people on highway at gunpoint and they had also been firing bullets in the air to intimidate the people. Today acting on the tip-off, the gang members, including the kingpin, was arrested.

SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain said the gang was active in Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Kharar and Mohali.

The SP said all the accused had a criminal past. Kingpin Moosa was facing seven cases, including of snatching, theft and dacoity planning. Another gang member Dheeraj Batta was facing 13 cases, including of attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act. Amninder and Mandeep were facing 10 cases and three cases, respectively.

Jain said Jagvinder and Sandeep were facing seven cases each while the remaining gang members were facing one or two cases each.

The police took a five day police remand of the accused. In further questioning, more members of the gang could be nabbed and more recovery of arms, ammunition could also be made, the SP added.

#Kharar #punjab gangsters