12 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, March 30
A surprise checking in the Central Jail here has led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones in separate cases. Of these, eight mobiles were found abandoned on the jail premises while four were seized from inmates.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh said on March 27 he, along with the team, conducted a surprise checking in the jail. During the search, each nook and corner was checked, which led to the seizure of eight mobile phones.
He said the mobiles could have been dumped by some inmates to prevent them from being caught in the checking drive. However, the police have registered a case against unidentified inmates and launched an investigation to identify them.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on March 27, he led a team to conduct checking in the jail in which belongings of inmates were minutely scanned. Three cell phones were seized from belongings of inmates identified as Balram Kumar, Neeraj Kumar and Baljit Singh. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them. In another incident, Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal said during a surprise checking in the jail, a mobile phone was seized from jail inmate Karamjit Singh.
After registering a case against him, further investigation was launched to inquire about sources which facilitated the entry of the cell phone inside the jail.
