12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

A surprise checking conducted in the Ludhiana Central Jail has led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones and 20 sachets of tobacco.

Assistant superintendent of the jail Bhiwam Tej Singla said on April 6, during the checking, 12 mobiles were recovered from inmates and tobacco sachets were found abandoned on the premises.

The suspects were identified as Ravinder, Harmandeep, Neeraj and an unidentified inmate. A case has been registered.

