12 more found infected with Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

Twelve persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Saturday.

A total of 1,13,327 persons have tested positive and 3,014 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 104 active cases on Saturday, of which 98 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while six are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.25 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,93,475 samples have been taken, of which 37,64,910 were found negative.

Samples of 2,900 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.