12 rob man of 46 head of cattle at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

The police booked 12 persons for allegedly robbing a herdsman of his animals.

In the complaint filed with the police, Dalwinder Singh of Lalru in Mohali district said his 46 animals, including sheep and goats, were forcibly taken away from Raian village in Ludhiana district. He said he had 350 sheep and used to travel across the state with his animals. According to the complainant, he had stayed at a factory of Raian village on August 27 wherein the suspects came in their vehicles. They had tied his son and his workers and took away 40 sheep, three lambs, two goats and another animal. They shifted the animals into their vehicles and managed to escape from the place.

On Friday, a case under Sections 457, 380 and 341 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Koomkalan police station. One of them has been identified as Wasir Ahmed of Nawanshahr district while 11 are yet to be identified.