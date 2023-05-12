 12 students of Machhiwara school taken ill after inoculation : The Tribune India

Many complained of dizziness, headache and uneasiness

One of the girls being given treatment at the Civil Hospital in Machhiwara on Thursday. tribune photo



Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 11

Around 12 students of Government Girls School at Machhiwara were taken ill and hospitalised after they were administered tetanus shots in the school premises on Thursday.

A team of doctors of the Civil Hospital, Machhiwara, today visited the school to provide tetanus shots to students under the vaccination drive being conducted by the Health Department, which is at present being undertaken in all districts of the state.

Why parents’ nod not sought?

The parents of the students who were hospitalized, however, expressed resentment against the school staff as they allegedly never bothered about taking permission of the parents before vaccinating them. The father of a girl, who is under observation at the Civil Hospital, complained that his child fell unconscious after receiving the shot.

The team administered tetanus shots to around 150 students out of which a dozen complained of dizziness, headache, uneasiness and anxiety. Some of them even fell unconscious after receiving the shot. They had to be taken to the Civil Hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

The girl students who have been kept under observation at the Civil Hospital are Manpreet of Burj Pawat village, Amandeep Kaur of Garhi Bet village, Jaspreet Kaur of Mand Sukhewal, Manpreet Kaur of Charindi village, Shenshah and Khushi of Machhiwara, Harpeet Kaur of Mithewal village along with four others. Later, Manpreeet of Burj Pawat village and Shenshah of Machhiwara were referred to the Samrala Civil Hospital.

Dr Rishab Dutt and Dr Maninderjit Singh, who along with their team administered the shots, said, “The students are given vaccination as a matter of routine. Today’s vaccination drive was a part of the routine drive being undertaken in the schools of the area. Around 200 students and pregnant women were provided the shot today but some of them were more sensitive and complained of uneasiness. They had to be hospitalised immediately after the vaccination. But the situation is under control and the girls are stable.

“This has happened for the first time when so many children have negatively reacted to the vaccination. We would send the batch of the vaccination to the State Health team, which would collaborate with WHO as per the protocols to ascertain the reasons for the reaction. But I still feel that they were just minor side-effects and we are going to discharge the girls,” added Dr Rishab.

The parents of the students who were hospitalized, however, expressed resentment against the school staff as they allegedly never bothered about taking permission of the parents before vaccinating them. The father of a girl, who is under observation at the Civil Hospital, complained that his child fell unconscious after receiving the shot. "Is it not the duty of the school to take the consent of the parents beforehand? Had my daughter suffered from any major side-effect, who would have been responsible? This is sheer laxity on the part of the school," rued the annoyed father.

Kiran, principal of Government Girls School, Machhiwara, when contacted said the written consent was not taken, but the students had been informed beforehand about the vaccination. Earlier too, the students were vaccinated and no such problem was faced at any point of time,” she added.

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

