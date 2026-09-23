Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has chalked out a fresh plan to strengthen the electricity supply system and reduce outages across the district. As past of the plan, the PSPCL will set up at least 12 new 66-kV substations across the district and the work is expected to kick off ahead of the next summer.

Additionally, mobile transformers will be deployed in the city to provide immediate relief to consumers amid repairs during prolonged power outages.

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“The initiative comes in response to repeated complaints from industrial units that have suffered production setbacks due to erratic electricity. With the new substations, the issue of erratic supply will be solved,” said PSPCL Chief Engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

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Senior officials confirmed that land has already been secured at multiple sites, while lease agreements are being finalised in others.

SBS Nagar in the Model Town division; Blind School, Phase-4A and Sector 39 in the Focal Point division; Dana Mandi in Sundar Nagar; Ayali and Jassian in Aggar Nagar; and Jaspal Bangar in the Estate division are among the locations already shortlisted for the substations.

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Industry representatives, who had a difficult time this summer, welcomed the move and said uninterrupted power is critical for the manufacturing sector.

“Every hour of power cut translates into heavy losses. The new substations will ease the strain,” said Vinay Kansal, an industrialist.

Officials said the mobile transformers to be deployed in the city will ensure electricity supply is restored at the earliest without having to wait for the repair work to be completed.

A mobile transformer is mounted on a wheeled platform, which is deployed to affected areas as soon as a breakdown occurs. It allows households, markets and industrial units to continue receiving power while the faulty transformer is being repaired.

The service is particularly beneficial in industrial belts where transformers are under continuous load, and failures often result in heavy production losses.

“By reducing the waiting time for repairs, employees get sufficient time to carry out technical work without disrupting supply,” said Hans.