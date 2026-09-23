DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 12 substations, mobile transformers in plan to address Ludhiana's power woes

12 substations, mobile transformers in plan to address Ludhiana's power woes

Work likely to kick off in Ludhiana before next summer

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials say the PSPCL has already secured land at multiple sites while the process is on for the rest. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has chalked out a fresh plan to strengthen the electricity supply system and reduce outages across the district. As past of the plan, the PSPCL will set up at least 12 new 66-kV substations across the district and the work is expected to kick off ahead of the next summer.

Additionally, mobile transformers will be deployed in the city to provide immediate relief to consumers amid repairs during prolonged power outages.

Advertisement

“The initiative comes in response to repeated complaints from industrial units that have suffered production setbacks due to erratic electricity. With the new substations, the issue of erratic supply will be solved,” said PSPCL Chief Engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

Advertisement

Senior officials confirmed that land has already been secured at multiple sites, while lease agreements are being finalised in others.

SBS Nagar in the Model Town division; Blind School, Phase-4A and Sector 39 in the Focal Point division; Dana Mandi in Sundar Nagar; Ayali and Jassian in Aggar Nagar; and Jaspal Bangar in the Estate division are among the locations already shortlisted for the substations.

Advertisement

Industry representatives, who had a difficult time this summer, welcomed the move and said uninterrupted power is critical for the manufacturing sector.

“Every hour of power cut translates into heavy losses. The new substations will ease the strain,” said Vinay Kansal, an industrialist.

Officials said the mobile transformers to be deployed in the city will ensure electricity supply is restored at the earliest without having to wait for the repair work to be completed.

A mobile transformer is mounted on a wheeled platform, which is deployed to affected areas as soon as a breakdown occurs. It allows households, markets and industrial units to continue receiving power while the faulty transformer is being repaired.

The service is particularly beneficial in industrial belts where transformers are under continuous load, and failures often result in heavy production losses.

“By reducing the waiting time for repairs, employees get sufficient time to carry out technical work without disrupting supply,” said Hans.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts