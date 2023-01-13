12 teams to fight it out in cricket league

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 12

As many as twelve teams will be vying for top honours in the fourth edition of the RJPL Rasham Cricket League to be organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here from January 22 to 29.

After unveiling the trophy at a function, Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal, spokespersons of the organising society said these teams had been divided into two groups that would play matches of 12 overs each with a tennis ball. The league is sponsored mainly by Raman Textiles and Trident Group.