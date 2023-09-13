12-year-old boy dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

A 12-year-old boy, Rangoi, died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Khanna on Monday night.

The child was alone in the house. He hanged himself with a scarf from the fan. By the time the victim was taken off and brought to the Civil Hospital, he was dead.

Rajju, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said his wife had brought her brother Rangoi to Khanna from UP on Raksha Bandhan as the latter was staying alone in UP after the death of their parents. His wife wanted to raise him here but unfortunately he took the extreme step.

The police said no suicide note was recovered. Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc and sent viscera to the forensic lab.