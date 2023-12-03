12-year-old missing boy found from Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

A 12-year-old boy who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Machhiwara, a few days ago was recovered from the Anandpur Sahib gurdwara on Saturday.

The boy has been identified as Harsh Preet Singh.

On the evening of November 27, on the occasion of Gurpurb, he had gone to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Machhiwara but did not return. His family members searched for him at the gurdwara and other public places but could not find him. Later, they lodged a police complaint, following which the police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified person(s), Tirth Kaur, the mother of the boy, said.

Today she got to know that her son was at the Anandpur Sahib gurdwara after which she rushed to the place and met him.

Harsh had taken a lift in a vehicle and reached Anandpur Sahib. Since November 27, he had been staying there. He was not abducted by anyone, his mother said.

Now, the police will pursue proceedings to cancel the FIR against unidentified suspect (s).

#Anandpur Sahib