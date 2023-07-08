12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 7

Twelve years after the foundation stone of a memorial at the birthplace of Bhai Randhir Singh was laid at the freedom fighter’s native village of Narangwal, the memorial is yet to be completed.

The followers of Bhai Randhir Singh, including residents of Narangwal village and its surrounding localities, point out the fact that a discrete habitation called Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar has come up in Ludhiana, keeping the memory of the freedom fighter alive, but a memorial has not been completed at his birthplace so far.

Regimes have changed one after the other in the state. Beginning with the SAD-BJP, later the Congress came to power and now the Aam Aadmi Party, but the status of the memorial has remained the same. It is still a ‘work in progress’ 12 years later and the structures erected during the past years are gradually deteriorating.

Office-bearers of the Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial Trust, led by Karamjit Singh, said the issue was taken up with the state government and they were hopeful that the project would be completed soon and the required renovation work carried out.

Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal and Sarpanch Harinder Singh Grewal said the foundation stone of the memorial was laid by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2011. Twelve years on, works such as landscaping and lighting are still pending, Prabhdeep said. He added that no permanent staff have been deployed at the site, exposing the gross neglect the project has been left in.

Although the basic structure of the memorial was erected by 2017, the finishing work remains pending. The pendency is attributed by many to change of guards in the government.

Residents have now again urged the government to get the memorial completed, deploy staff and open it for the followers of the freedom fighter and the general public.

Born at Narangwal village on July 7, 1878, Bhai Randhir Singh served as a gazetted officer (naib tehsildar) in the British Government, later joining his contemporary freedom fighters as a Sikh warrior, reformist and human servant. He joined the Sikh Morcha in 1913 when the wall of a religious place at Delhi was demolished. He penned as many as 46 books in his lifetime and folders on various issues of Indians in general and Sikhs in particular. It is believed that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who remained an atheist during his youth, grew hair after being inspired by Bhai Randhir Singh. Singh breathed his last on April 13, 1961.

Villagers said a gurdwara was constructed by the locals at the parental house of Bhai Randhir and the construction of a memorial was started during the SAD-BJP regime in 2011. The government had to spend Rs 1.5 crore on the memorial and Rs 25 lakh were earmarked for landscaping and other works. However, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs did not issue funds required for the completion of works and the establishment of a library. All structures constructed by now lie in shambles and thick wild grass welcomes those visiting the premises.

