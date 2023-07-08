 12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • 12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Foundation stone laid by then CM Badal in 2011, status remains ‘work in progress’

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Wild overgrowth of grass welcomes visitors at the memorial site at Narangwal village in Ludhiana district. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 7

Twelve years after the foundation stone of a memorial at the birthplace of Bhai Randhir Singh was laid at the freedom fighter’s native village of Narangwal, the memorial is yet to be completed.

The followers of Bhai Randhir Singh, including residents of Narangwal village and its surrounding localities, point out the fact that a discrete habitation called Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar has come up in Ludhiana, keeping the memory of the freedom fighter alive, but a memorial has not been completed at his birthplace so far.

Regimes have changed one after the other in the state. Beginning with the SAD-BJP, later the Congress came to power and now the Aam Aadmi Party, but the status of the memorial has remained the same. It is still a ‘work in progress’ 12 years later and the structures erected during the past years are gradually deteriorating.

Office-bearers of the Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial Trust, led by Karamjit Singh, said the issue was taken up with the state government and they were hopeful that the project would be completed soon and the required renovation work carried out.

Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal and Sarpanch Harinder Singh Grewal said the foundation stone of the memorial was laid by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2011. Twelve years on, works such as landscaping and lighting are still pending, Prabhdeep said. He added that no permanent staff have been deployed at the site, exposing the gross neglect the project has been left in.

Although the basic structure of the memorial was erected by 2017, the finishing work remains pending. The pendency is attributed by many to change of guards in the government.

Residents have now again urged the government to get the memorial completed, deploy staff and open it for the followers of the freedom fighter and the general public.

Born at Narangwal village on July 7, 1878, Bhai Randhir Singh served as a gazetted officer (naib tehsildar) in the British Government, later joining his contemporary freedom fighters as a Sikh warrior, reformist and human servant. He joined the Sikh Morcha in 1913 when the wall of a religious place at Delhi was demolished. He penned as many as 46 books in his lifetime and folders on various issues of Indians in general and Sikhs in particular. It is believed that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who remained an atheist during his youth, grew hair after being inspired by Bhai Randhir Singh. Singh breathed his last on April 13, 1961.

Villagers said a gurdwara was constructed by the locals at the parental house of Bhai Randhir and the construction of a memorial was started during the SAD-BJP regime in 2011. The government had to spend Rs 1.5 crore on the memorial and Rs 25 lakh were earmarked for landscaping and other works. However, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs did not issue funds required for the completion of works and the establishment of a library. All structures constructed by now lie in shambles and thick wild grass welcomes those visiting the premises.

From naib tehsildar to freedom fighter

Born at Narangwal village on July 7, 1878, Bhai Randhir Singh served as a gazetted officer (naib tehsildar) in the British Government, later joining his contemporary freedom fighters as a Sikh warrior, reformist and human servant. He joined the Sikh Morcha in 1913 when the wall of a religious place at Delhi was demolished.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Nation

Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case

5
Nation

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

6
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

7
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

8
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

9
Delhi

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

10
Nation

Know the average cost of a veg and non-veg thali in India and the reason why it concerns all?

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects ‘planned’ murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

MLA visits locality affected by overflow in Ganda Nullah

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts