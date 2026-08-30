12-yr-old boy thrashed for flying kite

A case of assault on a 12-year-old boy has come to light at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. The child, who had climbed onto a neighbour’s rooftop to fly a kite, was first subjected to verbal abuse. When the frightened victim was going towards his house, some persons surrounded him and thrashed him severely. In her complaint to the police, Pooja Verma, the boy’s mother, stated that when her minor son had climbed onto the rooftop of a neighbour, Balvir Singh, on Friday evening to fly a kite, the man started abusing him.

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As per the complaint, when the boy was walking towards his house, the man and other suspects thrashed him. They also kicked him in his private parts.

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As people gathered at the scene, the suspects left the place after threatening the victim.

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After the incident, the boy’s condition deteriorated. His family members reached the scene and rushed him to a hospital.

Following the complaint, the Daba police have registered a case against Balvir and other suspects. The police are investigating the matter and collecting evidence in the case. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area was also being examined.