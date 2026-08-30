DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 12-yr-old boy thrashed for flying kite

12-yr-old boy thrashed for flying kite

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:23 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police are probing the matter and collecting evidence in the case. iStock
Advertisement

A case of assault on a 12-year-old boy has come to light at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. The child, who had climbed onto a neighbour’s rooftop to fly a kite, was first subjected to verbal abuse. When the frightened victim was going towards his house, some persons surrounded him and thrashed him severely. In her complaint to the police, Pooja Verma, the boy’s mother, stated that when her minor son had climbed onto the rooftop of a neighbour, Balvir Singh, on Friday evening to fly a kite, the man started abusing him.

Advertisement

As per the complaint, when the boy was walking towards his house, the man and other suspects thrashed him. They also kicked him in his private parts.

Advertisement

As people gathered at the scene, the suspects left the place after threatening the victim.

Advertisement

After the incident, the boy’s condition deteriorated. His family members reached the scene and rushed him to a hospital.

Following the complaint, the Daba police have registered a case against Balvir and other suspects. The police are investigating the matter and collecting evidence in the case. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area was also being examined.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts