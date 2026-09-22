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Home / Ludhiana / 12-yr-old raped in Khanna

12-yr-old raped in Khanna

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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As per the victim, the man brought her to Khanna from Bihar 10 days ago on the pretext of providing her better care and education. File
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A shameful incident has come to light in the Triveni Chowk area of Khanna in Ludhiana district, where a man, father of five children, has been accused of raping a 12-year-old orphan girl.

As per the victim, the man brought her to Khanna from Bihar about 10 days ago on the pretext of providing her better care and education.

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The incident came to light on September 19 when his landlord, Shankar, came to his house to collect rent. A crowd had gathered at the spot. When he checked, the victim, told him about the suspect’s act.

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After coming to know about the incident, the landlord and residents took the minor girl to the City 2 police station in Khanna and filed a complaint. Based on the victim’s statement, the police registered a case on Monday. The suspect is yet to be nabbed.

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