12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Salem Tabri police arrested a man on the charges of raping a 12-year-old girl at Partapura, Haibowal. The suspect has been identified as Anmol, a resident of Bhattian Bet.

The complainant told the police that her brother had been staying with his three children at Bhatian Bet. In November last year, her brother went to Shimla for some work and left his three children alone at their rented accommodation. After a few days when her brother returned, his daughter told him that the suspect had sexually assaulted her.

The complainant said the victim was also threatened by him that if she reveals anything to the police or her family, he would get her killed. Last year, her family did not lodge any complaint due to the threats. However, they lodged a complaint recently.

Investigating officer SI Balvir Singh said on Tuesday, after conducting a preliminary probe, a case was registered against the suspect and he was nabbed later.