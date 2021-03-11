12-yr-old rapes 4-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Sadar police on Saturday registered a case against a 12-year-old boy on the charges of raping a four-year-old girl at Phullanwal. The accused was taken into custody by the police. Investigating officer ASI Gurpreet Singh said the accused was living in the same vehra (a common place where migrants live) at Phullanwal and he is also a cousin of the victim girl. On Saturday when girl was alone in her room, the accused went there and took her to some abandoned place in the village where he raped her. After raping the girl, the accused left her in the vehra. Later when the girl’s mother came, she was shocked to see that the girl was bleeding profusely from private parts. The girl’s mother said the boy had taken the girl along with him on the pretext of buying a toy for her. TNS

Man booked for raping girl in 2020

Ludhiana: The Dakha police on Saturday registered a rape case against a man, Aman Mittal, alias Aman William, resident of Kotakpura. The rape had taken place in December 2020. Case registration was delayed by police on some pretext. On Saturday the police again recorded the statement of the girl in which she mentioned that on December 12, 2020, Aman had sexually assaulted her. Aman had also clicked her objectionable photographs, which he had threatened to make viral on social media if she files a rape complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested. TNS

3 booked for murder bid

Ludhiana: The Tibba police on Sunday registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons who fired shots at two motorcycle-borne persons after minor arguments at Shashtri Nagar, Tibba, on Saturday night. An elderly person standing on the road suffered a bullet injury on his leg and was hospitalised. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Jindi, Laddi, Dang and some unknown persons. They are yet to be arrested by the police. Karan Sharma in a complaint to the police said on Satuday night he and his friend were returning home on a motorcycle. When they reached Shashtri Nagar, three persons paralleled their car (PB10BK1971) with our motorcycle and started arguments. They brandished weapons. The moment locality people gathered, the accused left their car on the road and fled. “When we reached near our house in New Shashtri Nagar, the three accused along with some unknown persons in two cars again came and fired at us but fortunately we didn’t suffer any bullet injury. An elderly man standing on the road suffered a bullet injury,” alleged the complainant. The police recovered six live cartridges from the spot. Inspector Randhir Singh said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.