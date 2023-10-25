120-ft Ravana effigy goes up in flames at Daresi ground

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 24

Dasehra, symbolising victory of good over evil, was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city. Members of the Bengali community bid adieu to Goddess Durga, putting an end to the 10-day festivities.

The effigy of demon king Ravana was burnt to ashes at various places in the city while the major attraction remained at the Dasehra fair on Daresi ground. The effigy of Ravana was 120 feet and the tallest in the city.

While residents were enjoying Dasehra celebrations, the smoke emitted from these and crackers that were burnt along gave a difficult time to those who are allergic, asthmatic and having respiratory issues.

The air quality index (AQI) in Ludhiana at 2 pm was 98 while at 6 pm it rose to 105, which can cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The AQI of Ludhiana generally starts deteriorating in October and winter is the worst-hit season in terms of air pollution. Stubble burning coupled with cracker bursting during festivals make residents gasp for fresh air.

“Crackers contain many toxic gases and chemical compounds that activate when they come in contact with exposed air and begin to harm us. Bursting crackers increases the amount of heat, carbon dioxode and toxic gases in the atmosphere, causing the temperature and polluted air to rise,” said an official from the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, medicine expert at the Civil Hospital, said they had witnessed an increase of 30-35 per cent in cases of respiratory issues which were bound to increase in coming days.

“Seasonal changes accompanied by stubble burning and festival season are contributing to problems. Those who are prone to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are having a difficult time,” she said.

Indiscriminate buying of firecrackers

Shambu, a eight-year-old boy was seen bursting firecrackers outside his house at Shivpuri said he buys crackers in small quantities and keep bursting them till Diwali. “My parents never forbid me from doing the same.”

An artist, who prepared one of the effigies of Ravana that were burnt today, said there was no fun in burning the effigy unless you hear the sound of crackers. “It is a part of the celebrations, hence, the same is unavoidable.”

Diksha, who was unaware of the fact that sky lanterns or hot air balloons are also harmful and are generally banned during Diwali, said she was not contributing to pollution. “I am celebrating the festival by just blowing hot air balloons,” she said.

Hot air balloons did not get destroyed in the sky and could fall anywhere, posing risk to life and property.

Ram Parkash, a 46-year-old man who was seen buying crackers for his children, said today was the day to be happy and burning a few crackers would do no harm. “Even the effigy of Ravan that was burnt had crackers and nobody objected to that.”

Traffic chaos witnessed in many areas

City witnessed traffic chaos at various places in the city during the Dasehra celebrations. Situation was worse outside some of the Dasehra grounds.

Besides vehicles, rush of pedestrians on roads also caused traffic jams. The Ludhiana police had also deployed adequate personnel at strategic places to deal with the situation but the sudden rush of vehicles and pedestrians on the road made the situation difficult to tackle. A towing van of the traffic police also picked up wrongly parked vehicles.

Most of the Dasehra committees had designated parking space for vehicles but the same were not enough due to which people had to park their vehicles on roads.

Vehicles stop on Lakkar Bridge to see effigy burning

Long queue of vehicles were seen on Lakkar Bridge on Tuesday evening when the effigy of Ravan was about to be consigned to the flames. The entire bridge was flooded with vehicles to witness the celebrations.