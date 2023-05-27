120-kW solar power plants to feed 13 police stations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav today inaugurated rooftop solar power plants at buildings of 13 police stations in the jurisdiction of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police.

The plants are part of ‘Ujaala — Ek Changi Shuruwat’, a CSR project. They have been installed at the police stations of Jamalpur, Moti Nagar, PAU, Division Number-1, 2, 5, 6 and 8, Dugri, Sahnewal, Shimlapuri, Sadar and Model Town.

DGP said the power plants would reduce carbon emissions by 180 metric tonne annually and help the department save Rs 12 lakh in electric bills. Installing solar power plants with a capacity of 120 kW is equivalent to planting around 5,500 teak trees, he added.

The top cop added that these plants have been set up under the Net Metering Policy of the PSPCL, which allows eligible consumers to install rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) systems and offset their electricity consumption with the power generated from their solar panels.

Under net metering, power consumers are billed for the net amount of electricity consumed which will be the difference between the amount of electricity generated by the solar panels and the amount of electricity consumed from the solar grid, he added.

The DGP expressed hope that these plants would motivate others to adopt such renewable energy sources for making a clean and green Punjab. He asked Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu to cover all police stations of Ludhiana under the project.

CP Sidhu said that the power generated through these panels would replace conventional energy sources and provide backup power during shutdowns.

The CP thanked ICICI foundation, Hero Cycles, Ganga Acrowools, Findoc and Oswal Group for their support in the endeavour.