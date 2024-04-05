122 farmers attend PAU Kisan Club meet, experts discuss agriculture issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

As many as 122 farmers from different parts of Punjab participated in the monthly training camp of PAU Kisan Club, held at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today.

Presenting the current agriculture scenario of Punjab, Manavpreet Singh from Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, said the entire focus was on combating the daunting challenges of water, soil, air, climate and economic crises with a special impetus to the adoption of non-water intensive and climate resilient crop varieties as well as popularisation of horticulture and subsidiary occupations.

Advocating the adoption of pulses as an alternative to water-guzzling paddy, Dr Harpreet Kaur, an expert from the pulses section, advised sowing summer moong and mash in the Kharif season. Since the demand for pulses was shooting-up, it was important to enhance the area under this highly nutritional and beneficial, protein- and fibre-rich crop (pulses), she stressed. Suggesting the cultivation of high-yielding, short duration summer moong variety ‘SML 1827’, Dr Kaur said sufficient seed of this variety has been produced by PAU and could be procured from the KVKs, FASCs, RRSs and USFs, located across Punjab.

Highlighting the pivotal role of horticulture in Punjab, Dr Nikhil Ambish Mehta, Horticulture Development Officer, Ludhiana, observed that the all-time high cultivation of fruit, vegetable, flower crops and agro-forestry offered immense nutritional and pecuniary benefits to the growers. Moreover, it enabled the urban and rural dwellers to emerge as producers, severing the dual purpose of commercial as well as household consumption, he added.

Higlighting concerns over post-harvest losses of agri-produce, Dr Mahesh Kumar, a processing and food engineering expert, provided tips for the post-harvest handling of vegetable crops such as garlic and onion. “Avoid wastage and value every vegetable penny-wise,” he urged. As many farmers have set-up agro processing units comprising different processing machineries, he suggested the development of processed products of garlic and onion — two vital ingredients found in daily diet of Indian households.

Animal science experts Dr Devinder Pal Singh and Dr Ranjit Singh advised the farmers to take extra care of their animals in summers, feed them timely and consult veterinarian in case of disease. They also dwelt upon the cultivation of fodder and silage making.

