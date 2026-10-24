Rs 1,246-cr Ludhiana MC tenders challenged in High Court; hearing on Oct 28

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s tenders worth nearly Rs 1,246 crore for mechanical sweeping and solid waste management have come under legal scrutiny, with the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) member and councillor Gaurav Bhatti has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the approval process. The matter is scheduled for hearing before a Division Bench on October 28.

The petition questions the process followed for the Rs 81.54-crore mechanical sweeping tender and the solid waste management tender worth around Rs 1,164 crore. Bhatti has sought an examination of the General House meeting proceedings, voting records, minutes and other related documents.

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The move comes after a stormy General House meeting of the civic body held recently, during which proceedings over major civic projects were marked by chaos and heated exchanges. The meeting brought the approval of these high-value tenders into focus.

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Bhatti questioned whether all required procedures were followed before the projects were approved. He has also sought a legal and financial review of the draft service agreement.

He said projects involving such large amounts of public money must be examined carefully before approval, adding that his aim was not to target any individual but to ensure transparency and protect public money. Any financial irregularity, if found, should be probed fairly.