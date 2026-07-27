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Home / Ludhiana / 125 fans, inverter, solar equipment stolen from marriage palace near Ludhiana

125 fans, inverter, solar equipment stolen from marriage palace near Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Thieves carried out a major burglary at the government-run Panchayat Marriage Palace, built under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Scheme, at Dhandra village, under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana’s Sadar police station. The thieves broke into the palace and stole goods worth lakhs of rupees, including 125 ceiling fans, a heavy-duty inverter, a solar battery, and even aluminum doors and windows.

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Following an investigation based on a complaint by the village watchman, the police yesterday registered a case against three accused under various sections of the BNS.

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Balwinder Singh, a 56-year-old watchman from Dhandra village, told the police that he looked after the marriage palace. On July 22, when he went to inspect the premises, he noticed that a large amount of items were missing from the hall and rooms and the locks broken.

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Following this, he made inquiries and even asked villagers. His investigation revealed that late on the night of July 21, three men from the area had broken into the palace and committed this major theft. The thieves had vandalised the marriage palace.

Stolen items included 125 ceiling fans, large solar panels, a 50 kW inverter system, 10 large searchlights, aluminum gates, doors, windows, four office windows, two kitchen gates, the main iron gate of the big hall, 40 water taps, submersible pipes, 50 aluminium plates of false ceiling and 16 iron chairs, etc.

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The three accused named by the police based on the complaint of the watchman and preliminary investigation include Jagpreet Singh, a resident of Sarpanch Colony, Dhandra Road, Ludhiana; Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Manakwal, Ludhiana district, and Vikramjeet, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra Road, Ludhiana.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh will carry out further investigation. The police are now conducting raids at their possible hideouts to arrest the accused and recover the stolen government property.

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