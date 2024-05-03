125 farmers apprised of benefits of mechanical transplanting by PAU

Ludhiana, May 2
As many as 125 farmers from different parts of Punjab participated in the monthly training camp of the PAU Kisan Club, organised on the university campus today.
Dr Aseem Verma, an expert of farm machinery and power engineering, while explaining the raising of mat type nursery and mechanical transplanting of paddy, said, “Mechanical transplanting is urgently required, especially, when there is labour scarcity during the peak season.” Farmers must acquire training in raising of mat type paddy nursery, he advised, saying that it requires more care as compared to conventional nursery.
Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, agronomist, informed that ever since the development of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) in 2010, several modifications have been made to upgrade this technology. The improved version of DSR ‘Tar-wattar DSR’ leads to saving of irrigation water, lesser weed infestation, better root development and wider soil adaptability. Advocating the adoption of DSR technology on a large scale, he observed that it was beneficial for saving water, labour and environment.
Dr Manpreet Singh Khiva, agronomist, provided weed control measures in DSR. Yuvraj Singh, Punjab Department of Horticulture, shared benefits of agriculture infrastructure fund scheme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...