125 farmers apprised of benefits of mechanical transplanting by PAU

Ludhiana, May 2

As many as 125 farmers from different parts of Punjab participated in the monthly training camp of the PAU Kisan Club, organised on the university campus today.

Dr Aseem Verma, an expert of farm machinery and power engineering, while explaining the raising of mat type nursery and mechanical transplanting of paddy, said, “Mechanical transplanting is urgently required, especially, when there is labour scarcity during the peak season.” Farmers must acquire training in raising of mat type paddy nursery, he advised, saying that it requires more care as compared to conventional nursery.

Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, agronomist, informed that ever since the development of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) in 2010, several modifications have been made to upgrade this technology. The improved version of DSR ‘Tar-wattar DSR’ leads to saving of irrigation water, lesser weed infestation, better root development and wider soil adaptability. Advocating the adoption of DSR technology on a large scale, he observed that it was beneficial for saving water, labour and environment.

Dr Manpreet Singh Khiva, agronomist, provided weed control measures in DSR. Yuvraj Singh, Punjab Department of Horticulture, shared benefits of agriculture infrastructure fund scheme.

