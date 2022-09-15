125 stolen, lost phones returned to owners

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The police have recovered 125 mobile phones and returned them to the owners. In a novel initiative, the police organised a special function in which the owners were invited.

Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma, DCP Crime Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran handed over phones to people.

“We have traced around 125 mobile phones, which were either stolen/missing or looted in the past. After tracing the phones, the police contacted the respective owners and invited them for a small function to handover mobiles them,” said CP Sharma.

The CP added that special team headed by DCP (Crime) Varinder Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran traced these phones.

Bharat Sharma, who had lost his mobile phone at railway station about six months back, said he had lodged a missing complaint and recently he got a call from the police to reach Police Lines on Tuesday a his missing mobile was recovered. Sharma said he is feeling elated after getting his mobile back.

Jaswinder Singh who had lost his two phones in the past yesterday felt happy after the police traced both of his missing phones. “I had lost my phones a year back and lodged a complaint as well. I had no hope of phones recovery but when I got a call from he police saying that phones were recovered , “ added Singh.