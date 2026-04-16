1,266 screened for Amarnath Yatra in Ludhiana in two days

The medical examination for devotees heading to the Amarnath Yatra commenced on Wednesday at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the Ludhiana Civil Hospital premises. At the end of the two days, 1,266 devotees got their medical examination done.

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Simultaneously, registration for travel permits also began at four major branches of Punjab National Bank across the city, drawing large crowds of pilgrims.

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Anticipating the rush, the hospital authorities had deployed security guards in advance, but the crowd swelled by morning itself.

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By 7 am, hundreds of devotees had already lined up outside the hospital, though the medical board began examinations around 8 am.

There were long queues for tokens, after which pilgrims were directed to registration counters. From there, they underwent the ECG and other medical tests before being examined by a six-member medical team.

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Krishan Raj, who got his medical examination done today, said there was huge rush at the hospital, but his test was done finally. Everything was organised in a planned manner at the hospital, he said.

Dr Akhil Sareen, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, confirmed that yesterday, 672 while today 594 devotees were screened at the MCH building in two days.

Meanwhile, at the bank branches, devotees patiently waited for their turn to register. Many eased their fatigue by chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” filling the atmosphere with devotional fervour.