128th anniv of Saragarhi battle observed

Saragarhi Foundation, in collaboration with Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, under the guidance of the college’s managing committee, Principal, Rotary Club and Domz Company, celebrated the 128th anniversary of the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The event commemorated the martyrdom of 21 brave Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment.

Advertisement

Colonel (Retd) Dr DS Grewal, Subedar (Retd) Charan Singh (Kirti Chakra awardee), and S Surinder Singh Kataria (chairman, Rotary Foundation) addressed the gathering, highlighting the rarity of such valour in world history.

They spoke about how the 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment fought against overwhelming odds (500 times more armed Afghan tribesmen) on September 12, 1897, upholding the principle of “Nishchay Kar Apni Jeet Karoo” (“Determined to Achieve Victory”). The British government awarded them the highest honour, the British Crown, for their bravery.