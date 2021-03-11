13 arrested with drugs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested six drug addicts/traffickers from the Sidhwan Canal bridge on Pakhowal Road on Sunday. They have been identified as Sikander Sahni, a resident of New Five Star Colony, Hans Raj, a resident of Datta Colony, Arjun Verma of Satjot Nagar, Ravinder Sahni, a resident of Roop Nagar, Mitlesh Kumar of New Five Star Colony and Abdul Wahid, a resident of New Colony, Pamal. A recovery of 2.2 kg of cannabis (ganja) was made from the suspects and they were booked under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, seven other drug traffickers were arrested on Sunday from various areas. Shubham Sidhu was nabbed from near a dharamshala at Mohalla Peeru Banda with one gm of heroin and a motorcycle, Harjeet Singh and Vishal were arrested from Ishar Nagar, Canal bridge with 6 gm of heroin and a Honda Activa scooter, Gagan Chaudhry was held from Sarpanch Colony, Jamalpur, with 10 gm of heroin and a Honda Activa, Ashu was arrested from Sahibana Puli with 5 kg of cannabis and a Honda Activa and Narinder Singh and Balbir Kaur were held from the bus stand, Koom Kalan, with 17 gm of some narcotics powder and 54 strips of Pregbalm. All accused have been charged under the NDPS Act. OC

Nine-year-old Girl dies in hit-and-run

Ludhiana: Ria, a nine-year-old girl, lost her life in a hit-and-run near a TVS agency in Dhandari Kalan on Saturday when a speeding car ran over her while the victim was crossing GT Road with her mother and maternal aunt. In a complaint lodged with the police, Kiran Devi, a resident of Shanti Nagar, said when she along with her sister Rekha and niece Ria were crossing the main road after alighting from an auto-rickshaw, a speeding while car hit Ria, who sustained grievous injuries. “We rushed her to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” she said. The police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.