13 awarded 5 years in jail, four get 4 yrs each in foodgrain scam

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Shergill has sentenced 17 persons, including ration depot holders and flour mill owners, in a high-profile foodgrain misappropriation and corruption case.

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Of the 17 convicted accused, 13 were granted five-year jail each with a fine of Rs 27,000 each. They include Subhash Chand, alias Subhash Chandra, Ashutosh Goyal, Prince Soni, Rajinder Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Javed Ali, Pargat Singh, Shakti Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Kumar, Jatinder Kumar and Lalit Aggarwal of Ludhiana.

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Whereas Kulveer Singh, alias Kulbir Singh, Om Parkash, Chandra Kanta and Laxmi Gosain of Ludhiana, were sentenced to four years of imprisonment each. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 21,000 each.

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Whereas, six suspects, namely Sanjay Garg, Rishu Singla, Anil Kumar Tandon, Surinder Goyal, Anil Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, alias Sanjay Kumar Attri, were acquitted of the charges framed against them by extending the benefit of doubt. However, Garg passed away on the same day following his acquittal.

While delivering the verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the convicted accused beyond reasonable doubt, thereby holding them guilty of offences involving criminal breach of trust, forgery and corruption.

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The case was registered on September 1, 2012, at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

According to the prosecution, four trucks carrying 370 bags of foodgrains were dispatched from the Machhiwara godown of a government agency. The consignments were meant for distribution to ration depot holders, who had already deposited advance payments for the same.

However, the trucks were intercepted en route and were found to be diverted towards flour mills for sale in the open market. The prosecution alleged that the diversion was carried out in connivance with depot holders, flour mill owners and certain government officials.

During the course of the trial, three suspects, including an inspector of PUNGRAIN and another official, died, following which proceedings against them were dropped. Whereas one women depot holder was declared a proclaimed offender.