13 candidates from nine constituencies of Ludhiana file papers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

As many as 13 candidates, including three covering candidates from the nine Assembly constituencies, filed their nomination papers on Thursday.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said three candidates from the Ludhiana Central constituency, two candidates each from the Ludhiana West and Dakha constituencies and one candidate each from the Samrala, Sahnewal, Atam Nagar, Gill, Payal and Raikot constituencies filed their nominations papers on Day 2.

After being denied the Congress ticket, sitting Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon (79) filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Samrala Assembly segment today.

Major Singh filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Sahnewal while Anil Kumar from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party filed his nomination from the Atam Nagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Surinder Kumar Dawar and Manik Dawar from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Raminder Pal Singh from the People’s Party of India (Democratic) filed their nomination papers from Ludhiana Central.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Mamta Ashu from the Congress filed their nomination papers from the Ludhiana West constituency. Brijesh Kumar from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) filed his nomination papers from Gill and Jagdeep Singh from the Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party from Payal. Besides, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Puneeta Sandhu from the Congress filed nomination papers from the Dakha constituency while Baldev Singh of Aam Lok Party United filed papers from Raikot.

Varinder Kumar Sharma said as per stipulated norms laid down by the Election Commission, only three persons, including the candidate, were allowed to enter the Returning Officers’ (RO) room where the nominations for the polls would be filed by them from January 25 to February 1, between 11 am to 3 pm. The nomination papers would not be taken on January 30 (Sunday).

The nominations will be scrutinised on February 2. The date of the withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as February 4. The election date in the state has been fixed for February 20 while counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

